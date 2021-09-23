Ask the Expert
Lattimore and Gardner-Johnson hit the practice field on a limited basis

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (12) works against safety Chauncey...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (12) works against safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore (thumb) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) both practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after missing Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Payton Turner (elbow), P.J. Williams, and Pete Werner (hamstring) also participated on a limited basis.

Another defender that didn’t suit up on Sunday, Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), was a full go at Wednesday’s workout.

Erik McCoy (calf) missed the Wednesday workout. McCoy sat out the Panthers game with injury.

