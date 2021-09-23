Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. Trooper indicted on federal civil rights charge after allegedly beating man with flashlight

By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury convened in Shreveport, La. has determined enough evidence exists to indict former Louisiana State Police trooper Jacob Brown for using excessive force during a 2019 arrest in Monroe, La.

The Justice Department announced the indictment Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted of beating the arrestee, Aaron Bowman.

Part of Bowman’s arrest was captured on home surveillance video. In addition, court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state Brown beat Bowman 18 times in 24 seconds using a flashlight while cursing at him during that arrest.

RELATED: LSP Trooper resigns after allegedly beating man with excessive force, sources confirm

Investigations into the beating, and other incidents reported within the Louisiana State Police organization, remain ongoing.

The first acknowledgment of Brown’s alleged behavior came a year after the incident when Bowman’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against LSP for excessive use of force.

RELATED: ‘Pain compliance’: Video shows Louisiana State Police trooper pummeling Black motorist

An LSP spokesman said the agency began investigating after it received the lawsuit in October, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.

Brown was later charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with the incident in December of 2020. Brown resigned from his role the following March.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
Crew was refueling pressure washer when Superdome fire sparked
Spincer Dotch
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on domestic abuse charge
WAFB file photo of Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish president receives official termination letter from drainage board
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after attack