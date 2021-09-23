La. Trooper indicted on federal civil rights charge after allegedly beating man with flashlight

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury convened in Shreveport, La. has determined enough evidence exists to indict former Louisiana State Police trooper Jacob Brown for using excessive force during a 2019 arrest in Monroe, La.

The Justice Department announced the indictment Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted of beating the arrestee, Aaron Bowman.

Part of Bowman’s arrest was captured on home surveillance video. In addition, court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state Brown beat Bowman 18 times in 24 seconds using a flashlight while cursing at him during that arrest.

Investigations into the beating, and other incidents reported within the Louisiana State Police organization, remain ongoing.

The first acknowledgment of Brown’s alleged behavior came a year after the incident when Bowman’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against LSP for excessive use of force.

An LSP spokesman said the agency began investigating after it received the lawsuit in October, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.

Brown was later charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with the incident in December of 2020. Brown resigned from his role the following March.

