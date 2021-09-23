“I can get justice, I want justice”: Baton Rouge mother desperate for answers after teenage son was killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge family is desperate for information after a 19-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

“The number of tears that I drop down or fall down my face will never bring him back, but I do know that I can get justice. I want justice,” said Takeshia Dixon.

BRPD said Jamone Williams, Jr. was found dead inside his car on Saturday, Sept. 18. Investigators said the car was parked on Greenwell Street near Breckenridge Avenue. They added he had been shot once.

Williams was a 2020 graduate of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.

“It just brings tears to my eyes when I know the wonderful future this young man had ahead of him,” said Erica Walker, Director of Admissions at Cristo Rey.

Williams was a 2019 recipient of the Louisiana Young Heroes Award and was named the 2018 Religion Student of the Year.

Williams was also a multi-sport athlete and was a member of the basketball team at Cristo Rey. His former coach described him as the “perfect student and teammate”.

“He’s one of the players when you put him in the game, say no more. He’s going to play his heart out. He’s the type of kid that will ask to be subbed because he has no more left to give,” said James Collins, Head Basketball Coach.

Williams’ mom, Takeshia Dixon, said this has left a void in the lives of everyone that knew her son.

“I just can’t get him back. So, I’m doing the best that I can to continue to go on each day and knowing I still have another child to live for,” said Dixon.

Dixon recalled the last conversation they ever had, and why those last few words gave her a sense of peace since his death.

“He told me, ‘I love you ma’. I told him, ‘I love you too’. That was the last thing I heard from my child,” said Dixon. “I’m happy that it wasn’t an argument. I’m happy that I did get to tell him I love you and he told me loved me. Because I couldn’t take it knowing that if we fused before he left here. So, I’m glad I got to say that I love you and he knew that I loved him too.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

