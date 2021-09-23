Former LSU Tiger, Sylvia Fowles wins Defensive Player of the Year

MINNESOTA (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger Sylvia Fowles has been named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press for the third time. This is the sixth year that the AP has awarded a WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Fowles, currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx, she was also named Second-Team All-WNBA. She was the second overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, Fowles has been with the Lynx since 2015.

This past season, she had a league-high 8.0 defensive rebounds per game, 10.1 total RPG, 2nd highest in the WNBA, as well as career-high 1.8 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game, also the second highest mark in the WNBA.

The center also averaged the second most points per game for the Lynx at 16.0 and dished out 1.4 assists per game during the regular season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.