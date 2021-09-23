Ask the Expert
Former LSU Tiger, Sylvia Fowles wins Defensive Player of the Year

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots over Washington Mystics center Tina Charles...
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots over Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger Sylvia Fowles has been named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press for the third time. This is the sixth year that the AP has awarded a WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Fowles, currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx, she was also named Second-Team All-WNBA. She was the second overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, Fowles has been with the Lynx since 2015.

This past season, she had a league-high 8.0 defensive rebounds per game, 10.1 total RPG, 2nd highest in the WNBA, as well as career-high 1.8 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game, also the second highest mark in the WNBA.

The center also averaged the second most points per game for the Lynx at 16.0 and dished out 1.4 assists per game during the regular season.

