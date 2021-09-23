Ask the Expert
DSNAP application hours extended in Phase 1 parishes Friday & Saturday

DSNAP Registration
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is extending the hours for DSNAP interviews on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, to allow all applicants in Phase 1 parishes regardless of last name to call to interview and apply. The new extended hours for all last names (A-Z) is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the A-Z days are open to all applicants regardless of last name, only those who live in the following Phase 1 parishes can apply this Friday and Saturday: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

DCFS staff served more than 41,000 applicants during the first three days of the Hurricane Ida DSNAP operation which started on Monday. Residents from the Phase 1 parishes were directed to call according to an alphabet schedule based on their last name. However, during the first two days of the DSNAP application period, an overwhelming number of calls bogged down phone lines leading to dropped calls or long wait times. At times, the DSNAP line received as many as 350 calls per second.

DCFS offers the following tips and reminders:

  • Applicants should only call on their assigned day or the two A-Z days (Friday and Saturday) and during the assigned phase for the parish they live in. Applicants can’t be served on other days or during other phases.
  • Due to a high call volume, the line may return a busy signal. If this happens, please try again later.
  • SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not call. (See below for SNAP replacement information.)

Application Schedule

Phase 2 will begin September 27 and will include the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa.

  • Monday, Sept. 27 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28 – G-M
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29 – N-S
  • Thursday, Sept. 30 – T-Z
  • Friday, Oct. 1 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes
  • Saturday, Oct. 2 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Phase 3 begins on October 4 and includes the following parishes: Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne

  • Monday, Oct. 4 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F
  • Tuesday, Oct. 5 – G-M
  • Wednesday, Oct. 6 – N-S
  • Thursday, Oct. 7 – T-Z
  • Friday, Oct. 8 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

