Dozens donate to man who lost everything in Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So, we were out here in Houma the day after Hurricane Ida swept through the city. And we shared a story of a man you might remember. His name is frank marshal, a man who lost everything as a result of the hurricane. His story touched many of you wanting to know what you can do to help. In fact, one of our viewers decided to track him down herself.

When Marcy Maurer saw Frank on the news the day after the hurricane, she knew she had to do something to help. So, she tracked him down by finding his son.

“If I wouldn’t have gotten in touch with derrick, you know I wouldn’t have been able to find you,” Marcy told Frank.

“You know he lives with his mother. I can’t expect anything out of him—I didn’t mean to sound like I didn’t have family, I have a son, but he’s 24,” said Frank.

“Well now you have so much more family because of all the community that has wrapped their arms around you and wants to help,” Marcy replied.

When Marcy Maurer saw Frank on the news the day after the hurricane, she knew she had to do something to help. So, she tracked him down by finding his son. (WAFB)

The hurricane took everything from Frank. Just looking at what’s left of his home, you can see why he’s reached a breaking point.

“When you get this age, you know, I’m almost 70 now…I can’t do it anymore…I’m exhausted,” Frank said desperately.

Marcy told Frank she was just driving down to check on him. What she didn’t tell him was that some of you had seen his story and that in the midst of your own clean-up you wanted to help.

Tons of food, toiletries, and other essential items filled up Marcy’s car. All of it was for Frank.

“We’re thinking about you, praying for you, Baton Rouge is behind you. You will be okay. Sending you much love and support…a thousand names,” Frank said as he was reading a letter from everyone who donated out loud.

The card alone was enough for Frank, but each person that signed left something else for him. Marcy proceeded to pull out several more envelopes. One contained $500 cash, followed by another one with three $500 visa gift cards.

“I have more, but I was holding onto it until I knew what you wanted me to do with it to somehow help you with your living situation,” Marcy told Frank as he sat there speechless.

To top it off, Marcy helped Frank navigate through FEMA’s paperwork. And in recent weeks she was even able to get him settled in a nice studio apartment in Denham Springs where he is safe. For Marcy and her husband, Frank is now a part of their family forever.

“I feel so blessed…that you found me…,” said Frank.

Now Frank’s story is just one of thousands, not just here in Houma, but all across south Louisiana. And there are hundreds of people just like Marcy and her friends who just want to help. Which is what we’re all about down here in Louisiana. The road to recovery may be long, but Frank said it best. We just have to have faith.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.