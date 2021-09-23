Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on domestic abuse charge

Spincer Dotch
Spincer Dotch(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

BRPD said Spincer Dotch, 29, is sought on a charge of domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.

Dotch is 5-foot-9 and weighs 172 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

LSU Softball
SEC releases LSU’s softballs 24 game conference schedule
Jacob Brown
La. Trooper indicted on federal civil rights charge after allegedly beating man with flashlight
At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
Crew was refueling pressure washer when Superdome fire sparked
WAFB file photo of Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish president receives official termination letter from drainage board