CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on domestic abuse charge
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.
BRPD said Spincer Dotch, 29, is sought on a charge of domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.
Dotch is 5-foot-9 and weighs 172 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
