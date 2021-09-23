CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on domestic abuse charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

BRPD said Spincer Dotch, 29, is sought on a charge of domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.

Dotch is 5-foot-9 and weighs 172 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

