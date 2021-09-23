Ask the Expert
Crew was refueling pressure washer when Superdome fire sparked

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials at the Caesar’s Superdome say a contractor was refueling a pressure washer in the gutter tub on the stadium’s roof when a fire sparked Tuesday.

Doug Thornton, Vice President of Stadiums for the dome’s parent company ASM Global, gave an update at Thursday’s Superdome Commission meeting.

He says a worker for Brazo’s industries, the firm contracted to recoat the iconic white dome and repaint the Caesar’s logo, was refueling the pressure washer when a flash fire occurred.

Thornton says the worker tried to extinguish the fire with a nearby extinguisher but was burned and taken to the hospital. First responders say he suffered minor burns on his neck, arm, and chest. The worker has been released, Thornton believes.

The fire burned for around 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

The damage will not impact any future events, including the Saints first home game of the season against the Giants.

