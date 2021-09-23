Ask the Expert
BRFD investigating 2 separate house fires, 1 believed arson

(Source: WAFB)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after two separate house fires that happened Sept. 22.

According to a spokesperson with BRFD, a fire got started around 8:54 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robbie St. at a vacant home Thursday.

Arson is being considered as the cause of the fire, officials report.

Firefighters say the fire is believed to have started in the front of the home and before firefighters arrived, had extended through the roof.

The rest of the building sustained significant smoke damage while the second side of the duplex sustained minor smoke damage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 9:13 p.m. EMS and BRPD also responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information on this fire is asked to contact Crime stoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations Division at (225) 354-1419.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department also responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Terrace Ave. Sept. 22. right before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

An electrical short is believed the have started the fire, according to BRFD.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the attic. As they began to investigate the cause of the smoke, fire came out at the back of the home from the attic. It was determined the fire was smoldering in the attic for quite some time and caused significant damage to the attic and roof.

The actual living area of the home sustained significant water damage as the fire was extinguished.

A spokesperson with BRFD says crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:00 p.m.

The house fire reportedly caused around $200,000 in damage.

