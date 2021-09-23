Beautiful fall weather will continue into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of our area is waking up to the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since late April in the wake of a cold front that moved through early Wednesday! The cooler weather looks as though it will hang around for a while longer, with generally below normal temperatures expected into the weekend.

Today will be an early-autumn beauty, with bright sunshine from start to finish, and highs only in the upper 70s. Friday and Saturday are shaping up be just about as nice, with morning starts in the mid 50s, highs near or a little above 80°, and mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy the weather over the next few days if you can!

Temperatures will start to feel a bit warmer by the second half of the weekend, but Sunday still looks fairly nice with dry weather continuing and highs reaching the mid 80s. A gradual warm-up will continue into next week, along with a return of higher humidity levels. Little rainfall is expected through Tuesday, with scattered showers and a few t-storms potentially returning during the second half of the week.

In the tropics, the final advisories have been written on both Peter and Rose over the open Atlantic. But farther to the east, Tropical Depression #18 formed on Wednesday. It is forecast to become a tropical storm later today (Sam), a hurricane over the weekend, and potentially the 4th major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season by early next week. It will be moving rather slowly and is expected to still be east of the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday of next week.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette continue to show signs of organization several hundred miles west of the Azores. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60% chance of redevelopment as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. It should remain over the open Atlantic and strong upper-level winds are expected to take a toll on it by the weekend.

