Ascension Parish president receives official termination letter from drainage board

WAFB file photo of Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
WAFB file photo of Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will officially be terminated as the head of the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District in two months.

Cointment and members of the parish council, unexpectedly received the notice of termination Thursday, Sept. 23.

WAFB obtained a copy of the letter, signed by Chairperson of the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District, Dempsey Lambert.

The letter states that the notice ‘Is pursuant to the action taken at the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District meeting held on June 28, 2021 whereby the District voted to exercise the determination provision of the intergovernmental agreement.’

The following letter is from Dempsey Lambert:

Official Letter Terminating Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment from drainage board.
Official Letter Terminating Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment from drainage board.(WAFB)

This all happened at an ‘emergency meeting’ for the drainage board back in June. Six council members voted to ‘void contract between the East Ascension Drainage District #1 and the Ascension Parish President.’

Those six council members are Corey Orgeron (who wrote the resolution), Aaron Lawler, Dempsey Lambert, Teri Casso, Dal Waguespack, John Cagnolatti.

Four council members voted against removing Cointment as the head of the drainage board. Those members are Joel Robert, Travis Turner, Chase Melancon, and Michael Mason.

Sources confirm to WAFB, according to the contract the drainage district has with Parish President Cointment, he has to be given 60 days written notice, hence what was done Thursday morning.

The vote to remove Cointment, has caused a lot of frustration for residents. As recall petitions have already been filed for 6 council members.

The letter officially terminates the ‘Intergovernmental Agreement between the East Ascension Gravity Drainage Dustruxt (EAGDD) and Ascsnsion Parish Council, where by the office of the Parish President was granted the exclusive right to administer the maintenance of, operation of, repair of, and provision of drainage for the Parish of Ascension.”

The Ascension Parish council approved a 9-month moratorium on new development in the parish back on June 17, following the widespread flooding parts of our area saw back in May of 2021.

