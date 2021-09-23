Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

12 now dead among nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse

By Lee Zurik and Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the death toll among nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse before Hurricane Ida has risen to 12.

LDH says five of those deaths are storm-related. A spokesperson says it’s unclear what the causes of the other deaths are related to at this point.

More than 800 residents from seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean were evacuated to the warehouse in Independence, La. Several lawsuits have been filed after those evacuated said they went without proper medical care, air conditioning, or sleeping arrangements for days.

Officials have revoked the licenses of all seven of Dean’s nursing homes. Dean’s attorney says he plans to appeal the state’s decision.

RELATED STORIES:

Families of nursing home residents in warehouse shelter say owner ‘needs to be punished’

Nursing homes claimed they were ready for evacuation, LDH and families disagree

Nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse describe ‘nightmare’ conditions

Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse where 7 died

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

"We're going to appeal because it's a business he has and he takes care of people and serves a...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney for Bob Dean works to get nursing home licenses reinstated
Uncovering the investigation: Lawsuits after botched nursing home evacuation during Hurricane
Uncovering the investigation: Lawsuits after botched nursing home evacuation during Hurricane
FILE photo of Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, La.
Narcotics combined with other divisions within BRPD to combat crime, drugs
Seven nursing homes involved in a botched evacuation have been shut down and the owner is being...
Lawsuit blames Bob Dean, LDH for botched nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida
Attorneys representing Darlene Franklin have filed a lawsuit against Bob Dean and the Louisiana...
Lawsuit blames Bob Dean, LDH for botched nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida