Tractor trailers required to detour off of I-10 East between Gramercy and Kenner Wednesday night, police say

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say tractor trailers will not be allowed on I-10 East between Gramercy and Kenner starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

All such vehicles will be forced to detour off the interstate at Airline Highway in Gramercy.

Drivers of these types of vehicles are encouraged to take I-12 as an alternate route, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.

Police say the detour of these heavier vehicles is necessary because of damage to the interstate over the Bonnet Carre spillway from an accident earlier this week.

