One person seriously hurt following motorcycle crash on Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Nicholson Drive Wednesday, Sept. 22, first responders with EMS have confirmed.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.

According to EMS, at least one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Motorists in the area are being advised to use an alternate route as law enforcement work to clear the scene.

