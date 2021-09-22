Ask the Expert
One person seriously hurt following motorcycle crash on Nicholson Dr.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Nicholson Dr. Wednesday, September 22.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Nicholson Drive Wednesday, Sept. 22, first responders with EMS have confirmed.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.

According to EMS, at least one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Motorists in the area are being advised to use an alternate route as law enforcement work to clear the scene.

