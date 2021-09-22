Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatments are becoming more popular

Ask the Expert
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising treatment. It’s a treatment that’s grown in popularity recently and it just might save your life.

Beth Smith found out she had COVID after she and her husband tested positive the other day. And because her father previously got the infusion treatment, she and her husband wanted to try it themselves.

“He had his yesterday, so it’s my turn today. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the antibodies. I know my 86-year-old father got COVID and was in the hospital in March and I really think that this infusion probably helped save his life,” said Smith.

“The antibodies go into your system, and they look for the spike protein that hangs onto the coronavirus and it attaches to the spike protein and prevents the virus from entering deeper into your cells. Which ultimately helps you to stay well and helps your body to fight off the virus more,” said Baton Rouge General’s Administrative Consulting Laison Trey Nelson.

And for the most part, the antibodies have shown to be highly effective.

“Across the board, people have positive results and they’re able to fight off the virus more and we’re able to keep more people out of the hospital,” Nelson explained.

To receive this treatment, you need a referral from your doctor proving you qualify.

“We’re accepting people here that have tested positive for COVID, and they have tested positive in 10 days or less. And in addition to that, you can fall into a couple of different criteria, you could be 65 years or older, pregnant, you could have some form of pre-existing conditions. And there’s a long list of people who qualify for it,” Nelson continued.

After waiting a few minutes for the infusion to kick in, we asked Beth how she was feeling.

“I’m fine I’m looking forward to this giving me a boost and hopefully help me feel better,” she said.

Neither Beth nor her husband has taken a COVID vaccine. But she says they both take the virus seriously and are counting on this treatment to make them better.

“I think it will and then once I’m over the covid I’m counting on my natural antibodies to kick in and protect me,” Beth explained.

Other hospitals are setting up their own antibody infusion clinics in other parts across the country. To find out where other antibody infusion clinics are you can click here.

