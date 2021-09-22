Ask the Expert
Metro Council approves the annexation of Woman’s Hospital into Baton Rouge

Medical facility will not be a part of the incorporation of the City of St. George
Source - Woman's Hospital
By Austin Kemker
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has approved the annexation of Woman’s Hospital into the City of Baton Rouge.

Woman’s Hospital property, which is on Airline Highway near Stumberg Lane, is located in the area that was originally voted in as part of the new incorporated City of St. George.

The measure was passed by the Metro Council 9-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this news story when more information is available.

