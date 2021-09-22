LSU Pennington Biomedical Research taking part in pediatric Moderna vaccine trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pfizer recently announced their COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11, but another company is making strides of their own.

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a vaccination trial to determine the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine in children.

The trial includes 4000 children across the country, with 35 coming from the Capital Area. Dr. Daniel Hsia said most of the kids received their first dose in August, and their second dose this September.

He added 75% will receive the vaccine, and 25% will get the placebo.

“Trying to have a vaccine approved in this age group is really important to really taking the next step in ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Hsia.

Ginger Brininstool signed her 9-year-old daughter, Megan Pollock, up to take part in the trial. She said after seeing the effect of the delta variant on children, she didn’t think twice.

“When she had the opportunity this summer, it was just an easy choice. There was no hesitation,” said Brininstool.

Dr. Hsia went into detail about the importance of the trial.

“We want to make sure this is safe, and we want to make sure if there are any adverse side effects that they are reported and that they are documented very well, and we compare them to what we have previously seen in adults,” said Hsia.

Hsia said each kid was given a smaller dose compared to what an adult would get, and the side effects he’s seen are almost the same.

A fever and a sore arm, all the same things Pollock said she had after her second shot.

“I wasn’t that excited because all the shots kind of hurt me, but when I got it, it didn’t hurt that bad,” said Pollock.

Brininstool understands there are parents who would not have done what she did, but she feels the reward outweighs the risk.

”If I can do something small to help prevent my child getting a deadly disease then I’m all for it,” said Brininstool.

The trial is a year-long process, but one this family is ready for.

”I’d like to stick around another 50 years, and frankly I’d like her to be around even longer,” said Brininstool.

”We’re really not just helping the community locally, but these are groundbreaking studies that we are doing that can affect the lives of millions of people worldwide,” said Hsia.

Dr. Hsia said the first part of this trial only included kids between the ages of 6 to 11. They will begin the second part to include those between the ages of 6 and 6-months in October.

You can contact the Center at 225-763-3000 for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.