Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU announces 2022 football schedule

LSU announces 2022 football schedule
LSU announces 2022 football schedule(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 LSU football schedule has been announced.

The 2022 schedule was announced through a tweet from LSU football.

The Tigers will kick off the season against Florida State on September 4 at a neutral site.

LSU will also faceoff against Southern University on Saturday, September 10 for the first home game of the season in Death Valley.

The Tigers will have 7 home games in the 2022 season and 4 away games.

Times for the games have not been announced yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

LSU soccer continues to climb in the polls.
LSU soccer No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches Poll
LSU prepares to open SEC play at Mississippi State
LSU DE BJ Ojulari, national sack leader, named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury