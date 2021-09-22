Livonia community in mourning over death of Trey Allen outside bar; District Attorney to try accused teen as adult

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livonia community is in mourning after the death of 21-year-old Trey Allen.

Allen was shot to death in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Officials say, Trey Allen was just trying to stop a fight when he was allegedly shot by a 17-year-old.

“Nowadays, it feels like more parents are burying their children. Not because of COVID, but because of gun violence,” said Tony Clayton.

18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton told WAFB he plans to try Ronald Campbell, the accused teen, as an adult.

Meanwhile, a number of law enforcement officials spent Tuesday afternoon at Trey Allen’s parent’s home in Livonia.

“Everything they did, they did together,” said Thibodeaux.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux actually grew up with the Allen family.

“Staples of Livonia. His parents, staples of the community. The outcry to the parents and the sister is incredible,” said Thibodeaux. “He’s (dad) taking it pretty hard man. The wife is too, the sister is. So, it’s a very sad situation.”

District Attorney Clayton called the victim, Trey Allen, a ‘hero.’

“When the evidence comes out, you’ll see that this young man actually ran to the scene to help a young guy, a young minor who was being plummeted, beaten up by 6 or 7 guys. And he allowed that kid to escape and he was trapped. He was trapped by these other guys that were beating up this kid, he was trying to get out of it, and they killed him. The evidence is going to shock the conscience of any juror, and they’re going to feel sorry for this victim.”

But this case resulted in the arrest of two juveniles for violent crimes according to the district attorney.

- Ronald Campbell, 17-year-old

“I have to have him indicted for murder. Which I’m convening an emergency grand jury for Thursday, to have him indicted for murder. Then I can transfer him over to adult court. So, it’s a lot of work, but I don’t mind doing it. It beats having to pay $600 a day to the state of Alabama, where I would only have to pay the state of Louisiana, citizens of Louisiana, $26 a day, as opposed to $600 a day, to some juvenile facility. If I have him here as an adult, we only have to pay $26 a day.

- Deondra Lagarde

When investigators went searching for Campbell at his home, investigators also found his cousin, 17-year-old Deondra Lagarde there. He is accused of shooting an Iberville Parish pregnant woman back in April. He was arrested, and will be tried as an adult as well according to Clayton.

“I now have to file a motion or have a hearing to establish his mental capacity. He’s been brought back here, and he’s isolated. He’s in an adult facility, but he’s being isolated, and I’m being ordered now to have him evaluated, before we can transfer him into a regular facility. So, we will have that hearing. I’m having doctors come evaluate him now, it’s just part of the procedure. It’s a bunch of procedures you have to deal with when you’re dealing with minors to transfer them over. And the judge has ordered me to do that, and I will.”

The District Attorney says he will try both juveniles as adults.

“There’s reason to anoint yourself God, take a gun, and suck the life out of another human being. And then hide behind, oh I’m a juvenile. Oh, because I’m 17, I get to go home, I get to have an ankle bracelet. You’ll send me to Alabama. Legislators, they’ve got to do something about this. This is not the way it’s supposed to work,” said Clayton.

