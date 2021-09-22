Livingston Parish ordinance committee meets to finetune new safety rules along the Amite River

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After countless water rescues along the Amite River and two people dying while tubing, Livingston Parish is now giving our more concrete ideas on what they are hoping to add to keep folks safe.

“I’m shocked, I’m honestly shocked that it’s taken me and my family to speak and say ‘hey guys, what are y’all doing here?’ I mean there have been drownings prior to my husband,” says Lisa Hilliard.

Hilliard lost her husband, Keith, this past summer when she and her two sons took Keith out tubing for Father’s Day. Unfortunately, his tube flipped over and he couldn’t fight the current.

Since the tragic loss, Hilliard has been speaking out about how something needs to change, “This shouldn’t happen to any family, this should not have been happening this long.”

Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee looked into three new safety ideas. One, requiring life vest for folks just like one would wear on a boat and the other idea would focus on putting up signs to let people know where they are at along the river.

From a business standpoint, they want to work on putting an educational video together to show folks before they get into the water, giving them warnings to what could happen on the Amite River.

“You know, a lot of people if you read something, most of the time you don’t read it. You know just like updating your phone, do you really read all of that before I accept and go,” says Livingston Parish Ordinance Chairman Tracy Girlinghouse.

Girlinghouse says they will have to come up with the guidelines on what they want the video to tell folks before they start tubing.

However, for folks like Hilliard she believes this is a step in the right direction. “This is a start to put these things in place and then kind of move along to more things that are going to make the river even safer,” says Hilliard.

