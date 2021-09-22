Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. Department of Health confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death

The minor was between the ages of 12 and 17 and took place during the state’s fourth surge
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released regarding the child's death.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed another death of a minor due to COVID-19.

In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17.

No further information will be released regarding the child’s death.

Now, the new number of pediatric deaths during the state’s fourth surge stands at seven. Overall, 16 juveniles younger than the age of f=18 have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

LSU junior kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta.
LSU kicker Cade York signs endorsement deal with Velveeta
Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at...
I-10 Eastbound heading to New Orleans closed to truck traffic after vehicle fire
Annexation efforts, pedal carriages, current Hurricane Ida budget to be discussed at EBR Metro...
Annexation efforts, pedal carriages, current Hurricane Ida budget to be discussed at EBR Metro Council Meeting
A new chapter for Donovan Jackson!
A new chapter for Donovan Jackson!