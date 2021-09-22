Kennedy, Edwards meet with Senate leadership on disaster relief for Louisiana

The following information comes from the office of Senator John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today met with Sens. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to discuss federal disaster aid for Louisiana in order to help the state recover from Hurricanes Ida, Nicholas, Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

“Our people are desperate, and we have to help them. It’s that simple. The fact that Louisiana stands strong in the wreckage of category 4 storms doesn’t mean we should stand alone. Our state sends a lot of tax dollars to Washington, and Louisianians need a little help now. I’m thankful that Sens. Shelby and Collins took the time today for the governor and me to outline Louisiana’s needs for the Senate Appropriations Committee,” said Kennedy.

Shelby is the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins is the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development. Kennedy has noted that one of the greatest needs Louisianians have following Hurricane Ida is long-term housing.

