I-10 Eastbound heading to New Orleans closed to truck traffic after vehicle fire

Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at...
Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 north in LaPlace due to commercial motor vehicle traffic being restricted at this location.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The following information is from Louisiana State Police.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the eastbound left lane on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge at milepost 218 near I-310 south in St. Charles Parish will remain closed due to damage to the bridge after a vehicle fire that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 north in LaPlace due to commercial motor vehicle traffic being restricted at this location. All through traffic is advised not to use US 61 as a detour due to ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery operations.

Currently, there is no timeline on when the lane will be reopened.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

