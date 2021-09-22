Graves announces funding to elevate homes above flood waters in Livingston Parish

The following information comes from the office of U.S. Congressman Garret Graves

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced $1,785,511 in grant funding to elevate 51 properties at risk of flooding in Livingston Parish.

“A lot of people think the solution to flooding is just charging higher flood insurance rates. We believe the solution is preventing people from ever flooding. In addition to the billions of dollars we’ve secured for regional flood control projects such as the Comite Flood Protection Project, the five-bayous project, clearing and snagging of waterways, this is another complementary tool to help protect homes and families,” Graves said.

This is part of a solution in addition to protecting homes from flooding. Properties that were significantly damaged due to the 2016 Flood and subject to restrictions will be no longer be subject to the restrictions under this project.

Project Description: This grant will fund the elevation of 51 properties. Two (2) will be elevated from the Repetitive Loss/Severe Repetitive Loss (RL/SRL) list. The remaining 49 properties are substantially damaged structures throughout the Parish being elevated above the Base Flood Elevation (BFE). All elevations will be in compliance with local building ordinances and grant compliance. The project is expected to be completed in 3 years. Per GOHSEP’s request, global match is being applied to this project in order to increase the federal cost share from 75% to 100%. This award is pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Section 404, and 44 CFR Part 206.434.

