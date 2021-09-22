Fall weather arrives right on schedule!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fall officially gets underway at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon and Mother Nature is right on schedule with delivering cooler temps on this first day of autumn.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 22 (WAFB)

A cold front will continue to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico this morning, allowing significantly cooler and drier air to filter into the region. After some clouds this morning, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 70s. A healthy northerly breeze of 10-20 mph, with gusts possibly into the 30s, can be expected through the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 22 (WAFB)

The even better news is that cooler weather looks as though it will hang around for a while in the wake of the front. Morning lows are forecast to range from the mid to upper 50s through Sunday, with highs slowly climbing from the upper 70s today and tomorrow to the mid 80s by Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 22 (WAFB)

Dry weather is also expected to continue through the weekend.

The extended outlook points toward a slow warm-up next week, along with returning rain chances. Little rainfall is expected through Tuesday, but scattered showers and t-storms will return from Wednesday through the end of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 22 (WAFB)

In the tropics, both Peter and Rose remain over the open Atlantic this morning as tropical depressions, with neither system expected to pose much of a threat to any land areas. Elsewhere, a strong tropical wave and area of low pressure over the eastern Atlantic continue to show signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center places odds of development at 90% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. This area will be watched with a bit more interest as there’s some potential it could impact parts of the Caribbean by next week. And finally, the remnants of Odette are spinning several hundred miles west of the Azores. The system could briefly reorganize into a tropical or subtropical storm and the National Hurricane Center places odds of redevelopment at 50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 22 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.