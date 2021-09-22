Ask the Expert
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason found dead in Angola prison cell

Kenneth Gleason
Kenneth Gleason(KNOE)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man, who was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison for the racially motivated killings of two men in 2017, has been found dead from an apparent hanging at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Two sources familiar with the incident tell WAFB’s Austin Kemker that the convicted killer, Kenneth Gleason, was found with a bed sheet around his neck on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Records show Gleason was transferred from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 20.

A jury found Gleason guilty of first-degree murder for the murders of Donald Smart and Bruce Coefield on April 27.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office did not seek the death penalty in this case after Smart’s family reportedly asked for a life sentence instead.

Gleason was sentenced to life in prison by 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham on Aug. 23 for the murders of Smart and Coefield.

During sentencing, Judge Higginbotham said the death penalty would be the “appropriate sentence in this matter,” adding to Gleason “there is nothing the penal system can do to rehab you.”

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

