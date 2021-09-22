Authorities investigating murder-suicide in West Feliciana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide.

According to a statement on Monday, Sept. 21 around 11:30 p.m St. Francisville Police and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on Ruth Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found victim 70-year-old Peggy Rayburn and her estranged husband, 63-year-old Marshall Rayburn both deceased at the scene.

A neighbor who had tried to step in and defuse the situation had also suffered from a gunshot wound.

Officials believe Marshall came to Peggy’s residence and began arguing with the victim.

The neighbor 37-year-old Lanie Cathey heard the gunshot tried to step in when Marshall shot both females, and then committed suicide.

Peggy Rayburn died at the scene. Cathey was struck in the shoulder and is expected to recover from her wounds. She was able to call 911 and provide responders with an eyewitness account of the crime.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said “This is a tragic ending to a family that resided, worked, and worshipped in our community for many years. Our condolences are extended to the Rayburn’s families and their many friends in the area.”

This case is still under investigation.

