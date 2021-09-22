Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in St. Francisville

A community in St. Francisville is in shock after a suspected murder-suicide
A community in St. Francisville is in shock after a suspected murder-suicide
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community in St. Francisville is in shock after a suspected murder-suicide and a third person is recovering after getting caught in the middle of that deadly shooting.

The West Feliciana Sheriff says Marshall Rayburn went to his estranged wife’s home uninvited and began arguing.  Investigators believe Rayburn shot Peggy Rayburn and then turned the gun on himself.

Monday night, Peggy Rayburn and Marshall Rayburn, who she was separated from, were found dead in Peggy’s home on Ruth Street.

“Both of the Rayburn’s were well known and well liked in the community, they worshipped at a local church and were involved in the church. The Rayburns retired from a local business and they were very well liked and thought of there,” West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

Police from St. Francisville and deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the emergency call from Peggy’s neighbor, Lanie Cathey, who was also shot, after trying to intervene in the couple’s argument.

“Miss Cathey did a great job in attempting to diffuse this situation between people that she knew that were her neighbors and had been her neighbors for quite some time, but what we ask people to do in these situations if they fear violence is going to be involved, call 911 immediately, let’s get some officers on scene to help them to diffuse a possible domestic situation or whatever criminal act that could occur.”

The sheriff tells us they’ve received previous calls about a domestic disturbance at the Rayburn household.

The suspected murder-suicide is still under investigation so far, a motive has not been determined.

The Rayburn’s neighbor, Cathey, is expected to recover from her injuries.

