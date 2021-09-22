Annexation efforts, pedal carriages, current Hurricane Ida budget to be discussed at EBR Metro Council Meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members are set to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 22 to discuss several agenda items.

Woman’s Hospital, the 225-acre main campus on Airline Highway at Stumberg Ln., is one of those seeking annexation out of St. George and into the City of Baton Rouge.

Woman’s Hospital and other businesses like Materra Development filed the joint petition earlier this year.

Leaders will also discuss amending the current expense budget to appropriate $9 for debris collection and monitoring services in response to Hurricane Ida.

The council memo states the emergency roadway debris clearance is estimated at 2,100 crew hours. There is also an estimated 400,000 cubic yards of debris that will need to be collected and disposed.

This agenda item will authorize the appropriation of $9 million to fund contracts for emergency roadway debris clearance, debris collection and disposal and debris monitoring services.

Members will also be discussing final approval for pedal pubs to operate in designated areas of Baton Rouge.

The carriages are steered by a licensed pilot but largely powered by the pedaling of passengers. They do have an electric motor to assist if necessary.

The new ordinance lays out specific rules for the carriages. If alcohol is present, all riders must be 21 or older, alcohol can only be consumed on the bikes and in approved containers (no glass). Alcohol also must be beer, wine, or malt beverages with a 6% alcohol content or lower.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.