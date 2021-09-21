What to watch out for as scammers target job seekers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may be one of the millions unemployed, trying to find work, or working from home in the United States. For us in south Louisiana, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on top of Hurricane Ida means people are doing whatever they can to find work.

The Better Business Bureau is warning you about job scammers targeting you job seekers. They report that an estimated 14 million people are exposed to employment scams every year, with $2 billion in direct losses annually.

You should be on guard and protect yourself by looking at the IP address when applying for jobs. They say victims are often contacted for an interview by email or text.

Victims say once they have applied for several jobs online, they will get an interview by Zoom, Skype, or Google Meet. They log on to not see the face of a real person. Often the “employer” asks for personal bank account information.

The BBB reminds you never to give out social security numbers until you know if the company is legitimate.

For more tips, click here.

