‘Trying to figure out how we’re going to navigate that’; EBR Planning & Zoning Commission unsure about moratorium impact

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was another decent crowd at Monday night’s East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, with flood concerns still fresh on people’s minds.

“Everything on both sides of Burbank is the special flood hazard area. And projects keep getting approved there,” said one resident.

“Many of my neighbors have voiced concerns about flooding, privacy, drainage, and utilities,” said another resident.

This comes as the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council unanimously approved a temporary, one-year moratorium for new land development for specified projects within defined special flood hazard areas at their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The moratorium started on September 18 and will be in effect for 12 months.

Most of the development applications that were considered at Monday’s Planning and Zoning meeting, were put in way before the moratorium became active.

One big talker was a proposal to build a development along the north side of Burbank Drive, called ‘Maple Cove’. It’s in an area that saw a lot of high water during the May storms.

“If you’ll note even on the concept plan, we show roughly 35% of our site being dedicated to detention (ponds). As opposed to a typical site of 5 or 10%,” said the developer.

The planning commission ended up denying that request.

“But for me, until I feel like we can get the flooding situation in Baton Rouge under control, this is an area that I’m not willing to support additional development in right now,” said Jayme Ellender, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

So now, with the temporary moratorium of certain developments in flood-prone areas in place, what’s next when it comes to new proposed subdivisions in the Red Stick?

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to navigate that and inform our decision making. And try to remain fair and make the best decisions in the interest of the constituents of this parish,” said Rossie Washington, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Washington believes the parish attorney may be the deciding factor, as to if a development proposal can be considered by the planning commission in the future. Especially, if it’s in or near the areas where the moratorium is in effect.

“I would encourage every developer long before this moratorium, to do their homework before coming here. To make sure that they’re operating in compliance, in existing guidelines, being aware of any guidelines that may affect any plans, that they plan to put in place,” said Washington.

These items were approved at the meeting, but will need approval by the council:

2. PA-18-21 5600-5700 Nicholson Drive

3. PUD-2-00 Burbank University, Concept Plan Revision 10

4. Case 48-21 1700-1800, 1806, and 1794 Staring Lane

6. Case 53-21 2504, 2544 Government Street, and 535 Saint Rose Avenue

5. S-9-21 Silverside Cove Subdivision was deferred for 30 days.

13. Case 70-21 12191 Florida Boulevard, Suite C was denied.

15. Case 72-21 14051 Nicholson Drive was approved.

19. PUD-2-21 Maple Cove, Concept Plan was denied.

29. Reconsideration of rezoning application 14344 South Harrell’s Ferry Road was denied.

