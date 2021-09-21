Summer over today, fall tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well, we made it! Today is officially the last day of summer, and tomorrow is the first day of fall, better known as the autumn equinox. Right on que, we have a cold front expected to move through our area Tuesday night and move out early Wednesday morning.

As such, our rain chances during the day today won’t be much, but expect a 50% chance of showers and non-severe storms to develop early this evening, lasting through about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Then the front will clear out, along with the rain by daybreak Wednesday.

Don’t be surprised if we wake up to lingering cloudy skies Wednesday, but by the afternoon, if not sooner, we’ll see a gradual clearing. Today, will not only be the last day of summer, but the last day of higher temperatures, with Tuesday highs in the upper 80s with humidity.

Forecast highs for Wednesday through Friday will be in the upper 70s, with morning lows down to the 50s Thursday morning through the weekend. Rain chances completely stay away after today.

As for the tropics, we have Peter, Rose, and a developing African wave that has a high chance of becoming the next named tropical storm. At this time, these systems do not pose a threat to the Gulf, but the African wave bears monitoring. Welcome to fall!

