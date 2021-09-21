Shoulder closures scheduled for Sept. 22 on portions of I-10 and I-12

Ask the Expert
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information comes from the Louisiana Department of Transporation:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Wednesday, September 22, there will be shoulder closures on portions of I-10 and I-12 in the Capitol Region. These shoulder closures are necessary to allow contractors to pick up debris along these corridors from Hurricane Ida.

Crews will be performing work during daylight hours, beginning first thing in the morning. Shoulder closures will be implemented at the following locations:

• I-10 northbound from Ascension Parish to the St. James Parish line, as well as on

• I-12 westbound in Livingston Parish from the Pumpkin Center exit to the I-55 interchange, including the weight station area

Please be patient as we pick up debris in the impacted areas. Residents can check www.511la.org for the latest statistical information, debris routes where there has been a pass, and where planned debris pickup is scheduled.

