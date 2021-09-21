Ask the Expert
Police: 1 dead in shooting on Edgewood Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday, Sept. 21.

One man was shot to death around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive, authorities say.

Police have not released the man’s identity. Few details area available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

