Police: 1 dead in shooting on Edgewood Drive
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday, Sept. 21.
One man was shot to death around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive, authorities say.
Police have not released the man’s identity. Few details area available at this time.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
