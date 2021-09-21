Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU soccer No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

LSU soccer continues to climb in the polls.
LSU soccer continues to climb in the polls.(Twitter)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU soccer (8-0-0) team keeps on moving up in the national rankings.

For the fifth straight week the squad has moved up and this week they are No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches’ top 25 poll.

The Tigers opened up SEC play with a big win over Mississippi State 2-0 in front of a record 3,021 fans. They used the crowd to their advantage and scored two first half goals en route to their eighth straight victory of the season.

The win also moved LSU’s current win streak that dates back to the spring of 2021 to 11 for the longest active streak in the NCAA.

LSU will take on Ole Miss Thursday night in Oxford at 6:00 p.m.

The No. 5 national ranking is the highest in LSU history and LSU is one of six remaining teams in the NCAA this season to win all of their matches.

2021 Rankings for LSU

  • August 24 – RV
  • August 31 – No. 17
  • September 7 – No. 7
  • September 14 – No. 6
  • September 21 – No. 5

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Wednesday is the first official day of Autumn and the weather will actually feel like fall.
Fall weather arrives right on schedule
Identity thieves targeting FEMA assistance applicants
Identity thieves targeting FEMA assistance applicants
Baton Rouge Magnet High and Westdale Heights among 8 Louisiana schools honored with national...
Baton Rouge Magnet High and Westdale Heights among 8 Louisiana schools honored with national award
Eight Louisiana schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Louisiana schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools