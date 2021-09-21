Ask the Expert
Foster parents face murder charges in 1-year-old’s death

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A man and woman have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the July death of a baby they were fostering.

The St. Gabriel Police Department reported Ruben Morgan, 51, and his wife, Teresita, 48, both of Carville, will each be booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators said the one-year-old victim was taken to OLOL Children’s Hospital on September 12 by her foster parents and was suffering from head trauma. They added the baby girl was pronounced brain dead on Sunday, Sept. 19.

According to detectives, the couple gave multiple inconsistent stories about what happened to the baby and an autopsy by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

Police added the Morgans had been fostering the victim, who was born on April 16, 2020, and her twin sister since July 22, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

