FEMA workers go door-to-door in areas of EBR Parish impacted by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers are going door-to-door in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida in an attempt to ensure anyone who needs assistance, gets assistance.

Workers are asking if homeowners have filed for federal assistance. If someone has not applied but needs to, FEMA will help them sign up.

“We’re not going to put people back and make them whole again where they were before Ida but we’re going to start them on the road to recovery,” said Nate Custer, spokesman for FEMA. “That might be some money for emergency home repairs or some temporary housing assistance.”

According to FEMA, the assistance for repairs is only available for those who do not have insurance or for homeowners whose insurance is not fully covering repairs to the home.

If you do have insurance, you are urged to file a claim first. Assistance is not available to help cover deductibles.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to repair the whole home, we’re going to fix up a bedroom or two, people may have to double up in rooms, fix the holes in the walls in the floor, get the utilities hooked up and make the home safe, secure and functional,” Custer said.

If a homeowner misses the knock on the door, fliers are being left to help them apply for assistance.

