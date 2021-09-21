Ask the Expert
Eight Louisiana schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Education has announced eight Louisiana schools have won the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools award.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The winning Louisiana schools are:

Baton Rouge Magnet High School, East Baton Rouge Parish School System;

· Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, East Baton Rouge School System;

· Saint Paul’s School, Archdiocese of New Orleans;

· St. Scholastica Academy, Archdiocese of New Orleans;

· Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson School District;

· Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson School District;

· Benjamin Franklin Magnet High School, Advocates for Academic Excellence in Education;

· Lake Forest Elementary Charter School, NOLA Public School District.

“I am so proud of these schools’ extraordinary performances in the face of tremendous adversity,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “I commend them for all of their hard work and congratulate them on winning this highly prestigious award.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The coveted award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

