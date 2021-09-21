Classes resume at SLU and Nicholls State after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida did not discriminate when it came to who or what she affected. Including some of our states treasured universities.

“You have about 5 buildings that are down at Southeastern, you have a couple that are marginally offline at Nicholls that need just some therapeutic work. But it’s enough to be a disruptive and we have to figure out how to get back online as quickly as possible,” said President of the University of Louisiana System Jim Henderson.

But about a week after the storm thanks to cleanup crews, aside from the neat piles of debris off to the side, you could barely tell a hurricane even came through Southeastern’s campus.

“That doesn’t tell you the story of what happened inside the buildings right? And that takes more time. Sometimes it takes more time, sometimes it takes more investigations, sometimes there’s things that you can’t even anticipate until you get to the specific area,” Henderson explained.

However, the damage around the campuses plays just as much of a role in getting campus back to normal.

“This storm impacted the facilities of the campuses less than it did to residents in the surrounding area. 13,000 homes in Terrebonne parish alone are uninhabitable,” Henderson added.

And some of those homes belong to teachers and students. Starting this week, Southeastern had some of its classes back in-person, the rest online. Nicholls, for now, will remain online.

“I think some of the courses that are online right now will be online for probably a couple of weeks. Most of the courses that are going to be in-person are going to be back in-person by mid semester,” said Henderson.

To make up for lost time, the schools are looking at the possibility of having some classes on Saturdays and considering lengthening the semester.

“We’re going to do it in a way that’s least disruptive to students but ensures they get the learning outcomes that they’re investing in themselves,” Henderson concluded.

Nicholls will begin having some of its classes return to in-person starting next Monday, September 27th. I’m also told that as of now all graduation dates for each university are still on schedule.

