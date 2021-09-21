Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.(Department of Public Safety.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more travelers to Hawaii have been arrested for allegedly breaking the state’s travel rules.

The state Department of Public Safety said 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe were arrested by state deputy sheriffs at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday.

They are currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Officials said they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Hawaii, and did not having a location to quarantine. Authorities were notified by COVID checkpoint screeners.

The two are originally from Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

Eight Louisiana schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Louisiana schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Wednesday is the first official day of Autumn and the weather will actually feel like fall.
Fall weather arrives right on schedule
FEMA representatives will be going door-to-door in EBR neighborhoods Tuesday, Sept. 21
FEMA representatives will be going door-to-door in EBR neighborhoods Tuesday, Sept. 21
Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Louisiana's power grid on Aug. 29.
Entergy New Orleans floats plans to escape City Council oversight
Crime Stoppers
Police: 1 dead in shooting on Edgewood Drive