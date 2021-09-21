Ask the Expert
2 injured in overnight shooting on W. McKinley

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on West McKinley Street on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to officials, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight the 600 block of W. McKinley, a female was transported to a local hospital suffering from life threatening injuries.

A male later arrived at a local hospital, his condition did not appear sever at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

