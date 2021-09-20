Westdale Middle closes due to power outage
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was forced to dismiss early Monday, Sept. 20, and will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 21, due to a power outage.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported a transformer on the school’s campus blew around 9 a.m. and some sparks caused a small fire in a closet in the gym.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the incident and prevented the flames from spreading.
The school remains without power.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.