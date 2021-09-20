Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating homicide on Greenwell Street

Police investigating homicide on Greenwell Street
Police investigating homicide on Greenwell Street(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Greenwell Street.

When police arrived at the scene around 8:40 p.m on Sept. 18 they found Jamone Williams, Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 East in St. Charles Parish, forcing I-10 East to close....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive vehicle fire on I-10
File photo
Call center hours extended to handle high volume of calls for DSNAP registration
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ' urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State Preview