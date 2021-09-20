Police investigating homicide on Greenwell Street
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Greenwell Street.
When police arrived at the scene around 8:40 p.m on Sept. 18 they found Jamone Williams, Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
