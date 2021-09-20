Nation’s leader in sacks, BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s current leader in sacks, LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Ojulari, led the Tigers in sacks with 2.5 against the Chippewas and as a unit LSU had a total of five sacks to go along with 15 tackles-for-loss.

The Marietta, Ga. native had two sacks on the same drive midway through the second quarter. The Tigers held the Central Michigan to 284 yards of total offense. Through three games Ojulari has recorded 4.5 sacks.

The Tigers currently lead the nation in sacks with 19.

