Mid week cold front to bring major changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday opens mainly-dry with patchy fog and daybreak temperatures in the low 70°s for metro Baton Rouge.

Afternoon highs climb into the upper 80°s, feeling like the upper 90°s to near 100° with isolated-to-scattered t-showers.

Humidity Trend for Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Monday, Sept. 27 (WAFB)

A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday night in the early Wednesday morning. That front could be accompanied by a band of t-showers but severe storms are not a concern. Skies will be clearing through the day with Wednesday highs in the upper 70°s under sunshine and much lower humidity.

Morning lows will drop into the 50°s for each of the next three or four days for much of the WAFB viewing area with afternoon highs in the upper 70°s for Thursday and Friday and low to mid 80°s for the weekend.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Sept. 30 (WAFB)

All four days are expected to be sunny to mostly sunny.

HRRR Model for Tuesday, Sept. 21 (WAFB)

And for now, the forecast for the following week also looks dry with highs in the mid 80°s each day. In the tropics, The NHC is tracking Peter, Rose, Invest 98L, and the remnants of Odette. While it is active in the Atlantic, none of these features pose an immediate threat to the USA.

Watching the Tropics (WAFB)

By the way, we have the Harvest moon in view again tonight into Tuesday.

Full harvest moon. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.