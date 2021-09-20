Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly news conference previewing the Tigers upcoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and recapping LSU’s 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

The Tigers (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play against the Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.

LSU is coming off an impressive showing on offense through the air, Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes for 372 yards and became the first quarterback in the last 15 years to have at least three passing touchdowns in his first five starts.

Defensively, the Tigers held the Chippewas to 284 yards of total offense and aside from one busted coverage that resulted in a 78-yard touchdown played better in their third game of the season. LSU added five more sacks to bring their season total to 19 which leads the nation.

Mississippi State lost to the Memphis Tigers 31-29 and improved their record to 3-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

LSU Quarterback
Johnson's 5 TD passes leads Tigers past Chippewas 49-21
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hands the ball off during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals late surge falls short in 20-17 loss to Bears
LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 9/18/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Quarterback
Max Johnson - 9/18/21 (Full Interview)