Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly news conference previewing the Tigers upcoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and recapping LSU’s 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

The Tigers (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play against the Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.

LSU is coming off an impressive showing on offense through the air, Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes for 372 yards and became the first quarterback in the last 15 years to have at least three passing touchdowns in his first five starts.

Defensively, the Tigers held the Chippewas to 284 yards of total offense and aside from one busted coverage that resulted in a 78-yard touchdown played better in their third game of the season. LSU added five more sacks to bring their season total to 19 which leads the nation.

Mississippi State lost to the Memphis Tigers 31-29 and improved their record to 3-0.

