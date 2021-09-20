Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a “Saturday Night in Death Valley” when LSU hosts Auburn on October 2.

The SEC announced kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

RELATED STORIES:

It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013. LSU won that contest, 35-21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

Latest News

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State Preview
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU DE BJ Ojulari, national sack leader, named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
LSU Quarterback
Johnson's 5 TD passes leads Tigers past Chippewas 49-21