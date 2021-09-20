Ask the Expert
Fiery crash on I-12 leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a truck overturned during a crash on I-12 West in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a truck overturned and caught fire on I-12 on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said it happened on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported I-12 West is closed in the area and drivers should find another route.

Police have not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

