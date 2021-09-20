Ask the Expert
Fall weather around the corner for the BR area

Baton Rouge forecast for Monday, Sept. 20.
Baton Rouge forecast for Monday, Sept. 20.(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two more days! Just two days away from a nice, game-changing cold front that will throw the switch off summer and onto fall! We’ll continue with humid conditions Monday and Tuesday with decent rain chances both days, highs in the mid 80s.

GFS model forecast.
GFS model forecast.(WAFB)
Model rain forecasts through Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Model rain forecasts through Tuesday, Sept. 21.(WAFB)

Then Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the front will move through, yielding one last gasp of rain possible Wednesday morning. After that, expect cooler and drier conditions for not only the rest of the work week, but the rest of the ten day forecast.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Sept. 20.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Sept. 20.(WAFB)

Forecast lows will be into the 50s starting Wednesday night through Friday. As for the tropics, there is Peter and Rose, neither of which are a threat to land.

Eye on the tropics, Peter and Rose.
Eye on the tropics, Peter and Rose.(WAFB)

By the way, we have the Harvest moon in view again tonight into Tuesday.

Full harvest moon.
Full harvest moon.(WAFB)

