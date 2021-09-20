Brighter Future Program: Free eye exams and glasses for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brighter Future Program is an initiative that was started to bridge the barrier of access and income to optical health and wellness. We are providing free eye examinations & glasses (if needed).

Optical health is much broader than “needing glasses” there are other health conditions that can be present even if someone doesn’t need glasses. Typical eye screenings at schools do not catch the underlying conditions that a full eye examination do.

So, we want to make sure every child has the same access to a full eye examination. We are seeing ages 6-14. There are a few more spots available and the program ends September 30.

We are dedicating Monday September 20 & Wednesday September 22 to seeing new kids at Dr. Smith’s Eye Care (Leo S Butler Center, 950 E Washington St. Baton Rouge, La. 70802). If we need to schedule for the following week we can. All participants must call to reserve a spot. 225-751-4100 (then select option 2)

